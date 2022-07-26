Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority discusses repositioning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Repositioning is coming to Roanoke public housing developments. The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners discussed the plan Monday afternoon.

“Repositioning would mean taking a public housing development and changing or redoing the inside of the development, making it modern. And then putting that project back into section 8, but it’s only for that unit. So it’ll be all the units, instead of being public housing, will then turn into section 8 contracts,” said David Bustamante, executive director of RRHA.

Those specific unit changes aren’t the only ideas included in the repositioning plan.

“We have 186 units that we’re eligible to build. So the easiest way to do that would probably be to get those units and turn them initially into public housing and then quickly turn them back around into a section 8 development.”

It’s not an if on the project, it’s a when. RRHA feels the repositioning project is vital to opening up more public housing to residents.

”The bottom line is, we need to do this. Our city is experiencing a huge affordable housing crisis. So anything that the housing authority can do to increase the amount of affordable units we’re going to do it.”

There is no set date at the moment when RRHA and its board of commissioners will approve and move forward with the project. But that’s because they want to find the best plan possible to provide to residents.

“I want to be able to do this right. I want to be able to understand what our financing options are, I want to be able to understand if we could buy the land that we’re interested in building on, so it’s going to take awhile. I don’t want to do anything that’s fast, I want to do something that’s right.”

