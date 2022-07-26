Hometown Local
Salem City Council starts process of approving personal property tax rebate for residents

By Will Thomas
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - In the fall, Salem residents can expect to get back 19.5% of what they paid on their personal property tax in 2022.

“We’re in a position to be able to give a portion of the amount, which is what we really wanted to do and hopefully that will help some people,” said Mayor Renee Turk.

All City Council members present approved the first reading of the ordinance in a 4-0 vote. But Mayor Renee Turk also wants people to understand this is not a yearly rebate.

“For next year we hope our citizens will be prepared. They know what it was this year, chances are we don’t know what will happen next year. But we just ask that you be aware it’s a one time thing we are doing right now.”

It’s also important for residents to know, to be eligible for the rebate, you will have to pay all your fees by August 31st.

“They have to pay those late fees and they have to pay whatever is due or they won’t be getting anything and that has to be done by August 31st.”

As long as everything goes to plan, those rebates will start arriving in September. City Council is planning to approve the rebate entirely on second reading at the next City Council meeting.

