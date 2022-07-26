Autistic boy missing out of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teen boy police say is autistic has been reported missing out of Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The agencies say 13-year-old Bobby Curry was last reported seen around 12:30 a.m. Monday at his home in the 100 block of Frances Dr.

Curry was discovered missing at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Curry is around 5″ and 62 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Bobby or has information about his location is asked to call 9-1-1.

