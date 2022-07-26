Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Autistic boy missing out of Roanoke

Bobby, reported missing from Roanoke
Bobby, reported missing from Roanoke(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teen boy police say is autistic has been reported missing out of Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The agencies say 13-year-old Bobby Curry was last reported seen around 12:30 a.m. Monday at his home in the 100 block of Frances Dr.

Curry was discovered missing at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Curry is around 5″ and 62 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Bobby or has information about his location is asked to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County
Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 Rex
End of Watch commemorated for Franklin County K9
Altavista school zone speed cameras
Altavista Police Department refunding tickets issued by school zone cameras
Pittsylvania County assault and robbery
99-year-old Pittsylvania County woman assaulted during home invasion
Police lights.
One dead after crashing into trees in Henry County

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 26, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 26, 2022
Floydfest Begins Wednesday
Floydfest Begins Wednesday
Floydfest
Floydfest returns to Southwest Virginia
Showers and storms are likely through the end of the week.
Tuesday, July 26 Morning FastCast