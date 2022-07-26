Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

VIRAL VIDEO: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike

A Texas wind turbine caught fire after a lightning strike. (Source: Brent Havins)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWELL, Texas (CNN) - The blade of a wind turbine caught fire last week in Texas after it was struck by lightning.

Brent Havins, a field engineer, was working nearby and caught video of the flames on the turbine moments after the strike.

The video showed rings of smoke coming from the blade with each turn after the lightning strike.

Officials reported no injuries in the incident and their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing autistic teen found safe
Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 Rex
End of Watch commemorated for Franklin County K9
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County
Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County
Altavista school zone speed cameras
Altavista Police Department refunding tickets issued by school zone cameras

Latest News

The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a...
Infamous ‘murder hornet’ gets new name from scientists
Town of Christiansburg
Citizens Academy giving people inside look at local government
Pulaski County Administration building
Pulaski County talks audit process
To the north, in the Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine
Drivers shoot at each other in Lynchburg roundabout