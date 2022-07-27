Angels of Assisi asking community for help after rescue of beagles from testing facility

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 60 beagles arrived Tuesday night at Angels of Assisi after being rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia.

The facility had a license to breed and sell the dogs for testing. Angels of Assisi Director of Community Engagement Dayna Reynolds says they felt like they needed to play a part and help save some of the 4,000 beagles that need a new home.

”You can tell that they’ve been bred and bred for many years and they’re just really heartbreaking to see,” said Reynolds.

Beagles that arrived in Roanoke are mothers and puppies between 5 and 6 weeks old.

“We are in desperate need of fosters for these puppies and the moms,” added Reynolds. “The foster time period will probably be a few weeks until they’re at least 8 weeks of age and old enough to go to their forever home.”

The center says the dogs will have some adjusting to do. They were kept in poor conditions until they were sold to laboratories for testing.

“They’re still learning how to walk on a leash and stuff like that, but they are very docile. They would be great family dogs,” explained Reynolds. “They seem great with other dogs. They’re just incredible animals with such a sad past.”

Before they’re ready for adoption, the dogs will need medical care. You can donate to the Angels of Assisi Biscuit Fund set up for animals that have suffered neglect or abuse.

“All of these animals will need at minimum to be spayed and neutered. All their vaccines. Heartworm tests done,” said Reynolds. “And many of them are actually going to need full blood work.”

The animal care organization is planning a second trip to save more beagles.

“The next round will probably be more adult dogs,” added Reynolds. “We don’t have an exact date yet but will be getting more sometime very soon.”

If you are interested in fostering the moms and their puppies until they are old enough to be adopted, you can contact the adoption coordinators at adoptions@angelsofassisi.org.

