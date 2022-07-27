Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing jacket sold for more than $2 million at auction

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta...
The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta cloth' used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.(SOTHEBY'S via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The space jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin while stepping on the moon has sold for a record-breaking $2.7 million.

The auction happened in New York Tuesday at Sotheby’s.

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called “Beta cloth” used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.

Other items sold included Apollo 11 flight plans, with a complete summary of the mission, which sold for $819,000.

Aldrin, who is now 92 years old, was the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing teen with autism found safe, family says they are glad he is home
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County
Floydfest
Floydfest returns to Southwest Virginia
Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 Rex
End of Watch commemorated for Franklin County K9
Drivers shoot at each other in Lynchburg roundabout

Latest News

Mom and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs stops by WDBJ to offer bargain-hunting tips
EARLY YEARS: Saving money on Back to School clothes by hitting up thrift and second hand stores
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
2 former cops face sentencing for violating George Floyd’s rights
A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge
Beijing is warning of serious consequences if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.
Potential Pelosi visit sparks China tensions over Taiwan