Congressional committee to hold hearing with firearm manufacturers amid rising gun violence

House Holds Hearing on Gun Violence
House Holds Hearing on Gun Violence(MGN)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Federal leaders and gun manufacturers will meet in Washington D.C. for a hearing about the firearms industry’s role in what some call America’s gun violence epidemic.

Leaders who sit on the Committee on Oversight and Reform including chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, will investigate gun manufacturers’ sales and marketing of AR-15-style rifles and similar firearms.

“With more than 300 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, and gun violence now the leading cause of death of children in America, it is clear that we are in a public health epidemic,” said Chairwoman Maloney. “Our hearing will examine the role of gun manufacturers in flooding our communities with weapons of war and fueling America’s gun violence crisis. It is long past time for the gun industry to be held accountable for the carnage they enable and profit from.”

On May 26, following the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, the Committee sent letters to Daniel Defense, LLC, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., and other manufacturers seeking information on their sale and marketing of AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles and similar firearms, including revenue and profit information, internal data on deaths or injuries caused by firearms they manufacture, and marketing and promotional materials.

On June 8, the Committee held a historic hearing with survivors and impacted family members from the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

On July 7, following the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, Chairwoman Maloney sent letters to the CEOs of gun manufacturers Daniel Defense, LLC, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., requesting their appearance at a Committee hearing on the urgent issue of gun violence.

Leaders say the hearing will examine the firearm industry’s responsibility in contributing to the gun violence epidemic in the United States and the steps Congress can take to hold manufacturers accountable.

This all comes one month after President Joe Biden signed bipartisan gun reform into law, targeted red flag laws, and expanded background checks.

House Democrats are working on more gun reform legislation, while some Republicans argue some of those proposed reforms.

The committee is made up of Republican and Democratic representatives from many states.

The hearing will be held at 10:00 a.m. A livestream will be available on YouTube and the Committee on Oversight and Reform website.

