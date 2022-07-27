Danville Police receiving multiple calls regarding “Splat R Ball” guns

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department says they’ve received multiple reports of people shooting a gel blaster electric “Splat R Ball,” gun.

Police say they’ve received reports of people shooting at cars and people from moving vehicles.

The guns use water-filled pellets known as “Orbeez,” which eject at a high rate of speed and can cause serious injury when not used properly.

Police say the number of reported incidents involving “Splat R Ball,” Guns is a safety issue for everyone and that parents should monitor their children when allowing them to use and play with the gun. Adults should use good judgment with how they handle and use the gun.

Anyone misusing the gun could be charged with reckless driving, shooting at or throwing missiles, etc., at a car, train, or vessel, among others and assault and battery.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-5111

