EARLY YEARS: Consider shopping second-hand stores for Back to School items

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -”Shopping secondhand is affordable and can be fun! I like to consider it a shopping adventure,” says blogger Caitlyn Scaggs.

With rising costs of everyday essentials, shopping for Back to School at thrift and consignment shops can help families stretch their dollars during these challenging economic times.

“Our area has wonderful opportunities to shop secondhand from thrift stores and Goodwill to Plato’s Closet and Once Upon a Child. Not to mention, awesome consignment boutiques!” says Scaggs.

She says it’s important to keep some things in mind while bargain hunting.

“It is important to still be discerning when buying used clothes. Carefully look them over for wear and tear. Also, make sure they fit well and are a piece you can see yourself wearing. Even though it is less expensive make sure it is money well spent,” says Scaggs.

She adds that while shopping secondhand, it’s good to give yourself more time, and to keep in mind it can be a process.

