Floyd Fest expecting around 15,000 people over five days

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Floyd fest is back for another year and organizers say they’re expecting around 15,000 people to attend the five day music festival.

“We have 46 states here of people buying tickets and three foreign countries,” Floyd Fest’s Sam Calhoun said.

He says this year’s festival is sold out.

“America needs these breaks to get back out here to be in communion with each other and to see all the fresh new faces, old faces, it’s a beautiful thing,” Calhoun said.

There’s music at almost every hour of the day starting July 27, with over 100 bands on nine different stages.

“There’s always someone that you don’t know you love and you come here and you experience it and you leave with a new favorite band,” he said.

Vendors also play a huge role in the festival, including Jules Weldon and Stace Pierce who knew they couldn’t miss Floyd Fest.

“It’s the epitome of love right here,” Floyd Fest Vendor Pierce said. “It does not matter if you have a dime in your pocket or a million dollars everyone is accepted right here.”

They founded OME, a company selling a versatile cart for all terrains.

At last year’s Floyd Fest, they sold out of products but the memories outweighed the money.

“This may sound cheesy but I literally said, ‘I’m walking into heaven,’” Weldon said. “If I pictured heaven it would be just like Floyd Fest.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.