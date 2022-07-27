Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies to receive a salary raise

Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry County Sheriff's Office(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Board of Supervisors awarded approximately $121,000 to its Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

The funds will be used to provide salary raises for deputies.

Deputies with at least three years of continuous service will receive an increase of $100 per year, up to a maximum of $3000.

“I would say that it’s about rewarding our sheriffs for their continual service for our community. They have a hard job, so any way we can support that, we will. In this case, it had to deal with giving them extra money in their salaries,” said Brandon Martin, Public Information Officer for Henry County.

The raises are intended to reduce salary compression caused by increases to the minimum pay for deputies.

About 97 deputies are eligible for the salary increases.

The average increase is $1,000 per eligible deputy.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing autistic teen found safe; family glad he is home
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County
Floydfest
Floydfest returns to Southwest Virginia
Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 Rex
End of Watch commemorated for Franklin County K9
More than half of the counties are seeing high transmission of cases
All of southwest Virginia in ‘high’ or ‘medium’ transmission level of COVID-19

Latest News

Man’s death in Campbell County considered suspicious
New Fab Lab in Patrick County
Patrick County welcomes new Fab Lab
The award comes from GoBankingRates
Roanoke awarded ‘Most Affordable City on East Coast’
Floyd Fest 2022
Floyd Fest expecting around 15,000 people over five days