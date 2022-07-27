Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies to receive a salary raise

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Board of Supervisors awarded approximately $121,000 to its Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

The funds will be used to provide salary raises for deputies.

Deputies with at least three years of continuous service will receive an increase of $100 per year, up to a maximum of $3000.

“I would say that it’s about rewarding our sheriffs for their continual service for our community. They have a hard job, so any way we can support that, we will. In this case, it had to deal with giving them extra money in their salaries,” said Brandon Martin, Public Information Officer for Henry County.

The raises are intended to reduce salary compression caused by increases to the minimum pay for deputies.

About 97 deputies are eligible for the salary increases.

The average increase is $1,000 per eligible deputy.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.