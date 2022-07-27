Hometown Local
"Jeopardy!" announces permanent host decision

(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The producers of the game show “Jeopardy!” have decided on a solution to the lack of a full-time host, and that solution is to keep things they way they have been for the last year.

Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, and actress Mayim Bialik have been trading host duties since 2021, and the new permanent schedule keeps both of them, instead of having the producers name just one.

“With Mayim and Ken hosting, the show is considerably up in viewership year over year, with more than 27 million viewers tuning in each week this season,” said Executive Producer Michael Davies. “When you consider that almost every other show in broadcast television and syndication is declining, this has been a quite remarkable season: we’re the most-watched entertainment show on all of television. Yes, all of television.”

Davies said Jennings’ initial hosting run on the syndicated version of the show will go from the beginning of the fall season through December, while Bialik will host “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in primetime. When she takes over from Jennings in syndication in January, the current plan is to have her host a couple new tournaments, as well as the “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” and continue to work her schedule filming her sitcom “Call Me Kat.”

Davies said, “We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule.”

Longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2020, kicking off a series of guest hosts and a short-lived permanent replacement who stepped down after comments he had made became public.

Click here to read Davies’ entire statement.

“Jeopardy” runs on WDBJ7 weeknights at 7:30.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

