Man’s death in Campbell County considered suspicious

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The death of a man in Campbell County is considered suspicious, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The afternoon of July 27, deputies were called to 270 Magaron Lane in Evington to do a welfare check. They found the body of a 57-year-old man. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant J.J. Rater at 434-473-4542 or Capt. T.A Emerson at 434-332-9708.

