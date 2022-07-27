Hometown Local
Man’s death in Campbell County considered suspicious

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The death of a man in Campbell County is considered suspicious, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The afternoon of July 27, deputies were called to 270 Magaron Lane in Evington to do a welfare check. They found the body of a 57-year-old man. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant J.J. Rater at 434-473-4542 or Capt. T.A Emerson at 434-332-9708.

