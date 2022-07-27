Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

McDonald’s in Vermont evacuated after employee throws live ammo on hot grill, police say

A McDonald's restaurant was evacuated Sunday after police say an employee tossed ammunition on a grill and the rounds started exploding. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – An employee at a McDonald’s in Vermont threw bullets on a hot grill and the rounds started exploding, causing the restaurant to be evacuated, police said.

Police were called to the McDonald’s in South Burlington on Sunday evening for a disturbance.

Officers said an employee had a handgun and ammunition, which the worker threw on a hot grill and began exploding.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the restaurant was evacuated. Police said officers were able to coax the worker into surrendering peacefully.

The employee, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Police are still investigating and did not release further details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing autistic teen found safe; family glad he is home
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County
Floydfest
Floydfest returns to Southwest Virginia
Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 Rex
End of Watch commemorated for Franklin County K9
Drivers shoot at each other in Lynchburg roundabout

Latest News

WHO labels monkeypox as a "public health emergency of international concern," said...
WHO chief advises reducing sex partners to avoid monkeypox
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cop Kueng gets 3 years for violating George Floyd’s rights
Wednesday Midday Update
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. Biden...
Emerging from isolation, Biden urges Americans to get shots
Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Records fall as Northwest swelters under multiday heat wave