Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Mega Millions winning ticket worth $10,000 purchased in Afton

(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Lottery says over 188,000 tickets purchased in Virginia won prizes in Tuesday’s drawing, which included four tickets that each won $10,000. No one guessed all six winning numbers to get the jackpot.

One of the tickets, which was purchased at Ashley’s Market in Afton, had won the purchaser $10,000.

The next drawing will be Friday, July 29, with the jackpot at $1.025 billion.

Tickets can be purchased at over 5,000 retail stores across Virginia or online at valottery.com.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing autistic teen found safe; family glad he is home
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County
Floydfest
Floydfest returns to Southwest Virginia
Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 Rex
End of Watch commemorated for Franklin County K9
Drivers shoot at each other in Lynchburg roundabout

Latest News

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.02 billion
Wednesday Midday Update
Mom and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs stops by WDBJ to offer bargain-hunting tips
Saving Money on Back to School Clothes By Hitting Up Thrift and Secondhand Stores
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 27, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 27, 2022