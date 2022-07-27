Mega Millions winning ticket worth $10,000 purchased in Afton

AFTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Lottery says over 188,000 tickets purchased in Virginia won prizes in Tuesday’s drawing, which included four tickets that each won $10,000. No one guessed all six winning numbers to get the jackpot.

One of the tickets, which was purchased at Ashley’s Market in Afton, had won the purchaser $10,000.

The next drawing will be Friday, July 29, with the jackpot at $1.025 billion.

Tickets can be purchased at over 5,000 retail stores across Virginia or online at valottery.com.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.