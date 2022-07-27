Roanoke awarded ‘Most Affordable City on East Coast’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke was named as the most affordable city on the east coast with the highest quality of living.

GoBankingRates, a personal finance website, drew data from different east coast cities.

Roanoke’s data showed it has the lowest cost of living per month with the highest livability. The cost of living in Roanoke averages around $50,000 a year, which is about $10,000 less than the national average.

The Roanoke Regional Partnership’s executive director explained being recognized for awards like this help bring in new businesses.

”It’s nice to see validation of what we’ve known for quite some time, which is the Roanoke region is a great place for talent and its a great place for business,” John Hull said. “The low cost of living, the exciting things to do, the wonderful quality of life, the mix of mountain and metro, the art and culture all factor into it.”

Roanoke’s city livability index is based on city amenities, crime levels and the cost of living. That score came in at 75.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Concord, North Carolina also placed on the list.

