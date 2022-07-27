Roanoke residents try their luck for $830 million

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - $830 million, that’s what the Mega Millions jackpot rose to on Tuesday afternoon. Though the majority of residents WDBJ7 spoke with said they weren’t buying tickets, there were some who were excited for Tuesday night’s drawing.

“I play every time that Powerball and Mega Millions plays,” said Bob Lockhart, a Roanoke resident.

“I’ve been following it for a couple years, but I’m more of a scratch-off guy,” said Eric Thomas, a Roanoke resident.

Many have been taking notice as the Mega Millions jackpot has continued to grow.

”I’m pretty interested in it right now, especially with how high it’s been,” said Thomas.

”This one’s up there,” said Lockhart.

If a Virginian were to win, it would be the largest pay out ever for a resident. The winner would then have two choices.

“That is whether to take the full 830 million dollars before taxes over 30 years, they take it as an annuity. Or to take the one time cash option of approximately 487 million dollars before taxes. It’s a very interesting choice to have to make,” said John Hagerty, spokesperson for Virginia Lottery.

It’s an interesting choice, but both Lockhart and Thomas knew exactly what they’d do if they won.

“I’m buying everybody’s dream car, everybody I love is getting their dream car,” said Thomas.

“I’ve got two grandbabies, I’ve got four kids, so I’d definitely spread the wealth. I think that when you’re given something, you’ve gotta give back,” said Lockhart.

You can head over to the Mega Millions website to see if you have all five numbers and the megaball. All of that money spent on lottery tickets in Virginia goes towards public K-12 schools.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.