Roanoke State Farm shares tips for after severe weather hits

By Will Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s no secret that a lot of work goes into severe weather cleanup, including filing insurance claims. Roanoke State Farm agent, Amanda Christiansen shared some tips about the process that residents might have to go through.

“We encourage folks to save any types of receipts or invoices for tarps or boards or anything that’s needed to secure the property. The next thing would be to take pictures and videos because that can be invaluable to show damage.”

It’s then important for residents to reach out to their insurance agent, who can help guide them through the insurance claim process. Christiansen said having insurance when severe weather hits can be vital for families financially.

”Anything can happen and you don’t want to be out of pocket all of that money. It’s much more comfortable to be out of pocket your deductible than the entire amount. If you have a house that’s paid off, your home is one of your biggest investments and you want to make sure that that’s protected.”

Christiansen also encouraged renters to make sure they have insurance, because that can go a long way for your belongings in case of a disaster.

Christiansen said any questions residents might have can be answered by their insurance agency, they are all happy to answer them. She also said residents should call and review their insurance coverage, especially before you have to use it.

For more information, you can head to State Farm’s website here.

