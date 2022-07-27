Students at Roanoke County Title I schools getting free meals

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke County Release) - Students attending Title I schools in Roanoke County will receive free school meals this year as part of the federal Community Eligibility Provision meal program.

Title I is a federal education program that supports low-income students. These six schools meet the requirements based on the schools’ economically disadvantaged status, according to Roanoke County Public Schools.

Burlington Elementary School

Herman L. Horn Elementary School

Masons Cove Elementary School

Mount Pleasant Elementary School

Mountain View Elementary School

W.E. Cundiff Elementary School

Parents with children attending these schools do not need to apply for free meals.

All other schools will resume the regular school meals program, according to the school district. Daily lunch for students will be $3 and breakfast will be $1.50. Milk will cost 50 cents.

Parents wanting to apply for free meals should submit an application online at family.titank12.com/application/new?identifier=9XRGHE. A link to that page is also available on the Roanoke County Public Schools website at rcps.us under “Quick Links.”

The final state budget provided funding to eliminate reduced co-pays for students eligible for reduced-price meals, according to the school district.

Roanoke County Public Schools has transitioned to a new online meal payment system called Titan. Any school lunch funds that remained in previous accounts through MySchoolBucks have been rolled into Titan. Parents can create their online school payment accounts by going online to family.titank12.com.

School lunch menus are available online at family.titank12.com. Parents can print monthly menus from that site.

