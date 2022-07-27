Hometown Local
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Amherst County

(L-R) Sabrina Bradish/Christopher Walters mugshots
(L-R) Sabrina Bradish/Christopher Walters mugshots(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been charged after an Amherst County traffic stop led to their arrests.

Sabrina Bradish is charged with possession of schedule I/II drugs, and was served summonses for driving the wrong way on a one-way street and having an improper or fictitious license plate. Christopher Walters is charged with attempted possession of schedule I/II drugs with intent to manufacture or sell. He faces separate charges out of Lynchburg.

Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies, conducting patrols in Madison Heights because of complaints about increased crime, saw what they refer to as “suspicious activity” involving the occupants of a pickup. Deputies stopped the driver, Bradish, when they saw her turn the wrong way onto a one-way street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Amherst County Drug Bust... 7/22/22
Amherst County Drug Bust... 7/22/22(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
Amherst County Drug Bust... 7/22/22
Amherst County Drug Bust... 7/22/22(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

