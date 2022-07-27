Hometown Local
Virginia flags will be lowered Thursday in honor of late senator

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags will be lowered in Virginia Thursday in honor of former Virginia Senator Charles Waddell.

Waddell died last week at age 90. He had represented Loudoun County in the Virginia Senate for 26 years.

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s flag order reads as follows:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Senator Charles L. Waddell.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, July 28, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 27th day of July 2022.

