Warner says chip legislation is historic

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - The U.S. Senate has approved legislation that should boost domestic production of semi-conductors.

And Senator Mark Warner says he believes it will help the country regain its leadership in technology and innovation.

The bipartisan legislation is designed to address the shortage of semiconductor chips for automobiles and a wide range of electronic products. It will also finance research and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

In a conversation with reporters Wednesday morning, Warner said he believes the measure is historic.

“I think this may be as important as the Sputnik moment was back in the late 50s, when we had kind of gone asleep at the switch until the then Soviet Union put up a satellite before America, and we responded under President Kennedy’s leadership in unprecedented ways,” Warner said. “I think this is the first step of America regaining its leadership in technology and innovation.”

The House is expected to take up the measure quickly. And President Biden could sign it by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.