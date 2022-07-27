Hometown Local
Washington Park pool will close to make way for a newly-renovated pool

Kids and adults playing in the pool in Roanoke County Washington Park Pool.
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - PLAY Roanoke will host a pool party at Washington Park Pool before it closes for renovations.

You can attend the event August 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is a dollar. The party will include a DJ, giveaways and refreshments.

Washington Park Pool was built in the ‘70s, and Roanoke Park and Recreations Marketing Coordinator Holly Hagan said it needs work.

”It’s in need of some severe maintenance. It’s obviously 50 years old,” said Hagan. “So, it’s got a lot of things that need to be repaired. It was also one of the highest ranked in terms of citizen requests for being addressed in a survey of 2021.”

PLAY Roanoke has created a survey to hear from people who use the pool, plus the community, about potential designs for the pool.

