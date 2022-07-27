Hometown Local
Workforce issues challenge community service boards

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s community service boards have responded to a rising caseload during the pandemic. And like many other organizations they have faced a workforce shortage.

The Behavioral Health Commission chaired by Senator Creigh Deeds (D-Bath Co.) met Tuesday in Richmond. The panel is reviewing the progress of STEP-VA, a long-term effort to improve community-based mental health services.

The executive director of New River Valley Community Services said workforce issues are “paramount.”

“When we experience workforce shortages and we can’t provide services to those who need it, it has a ripple effect,” James Pritchett told members of the commission. “It impacts families. It impacts law enforcement. It impacts our local hospitals.”

Pritchett said staff compensation is a major issue, and will have to be addressed to make sure community service boards can attract and retain top quality staff.

