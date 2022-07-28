Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

7-foot alligator removed from Georgia daycare

A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator! (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator!

Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center in Savannah found the alligator lying underneath a chair by the front door of the building.

Fortunately, all the kids at the daycare were inside at the time, and no one was injured.

“For the babies, it was very exciting,” daycare worker Katrina Bostick said. “It was like, ‘OK, we have our own personal zoo.’”

Savannah police called local alligator trapper Jack Douglas, known as “Trapper Jack,” to help remove the animal.

Douglas said the neighborhood is surrounded by a lot of wetland, but the weather has been dry recently.

“They move from pond to pond looking for water and they end up in places like this,” Douglas said.

Douglas was able to safely trap and relocate the alligator.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Jeopardy!” announces permanent host decision
More than half of the counties are seeing high transmission of cases
All of southwest Virginia in ‘high’ or ‘medium’ transmission level of COVID-19
Floydfest
Floydfest returns to Southwest Virginia
Virginia flags lowered Thursday in honor of late senator
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

Americans have been digging into their savings to help battle inflation. The U.S. economy...
US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear
FILE - The logo of Minnesota-based US Bank is shown at the Bloomington, Minn., branch, Monday,...
US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals, federal agency says
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi talk by phone for more than 2 hours
An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis, 11 years old, who was last seen...
Amber Alert issued in Florida for missing 11-year-old