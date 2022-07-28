7@four previews Blue Ridge Potters’ Guild demonstrations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a fun activity going on this weekend: pottery demonstrations put together by the Blue Ridge Potters’ Guild.

Sandy Walker dropped by 7@four to tell us all about it.

Watch the video to see Sandy and click here for more information about the event.

The Blue Ridge Potters’ Guild free demonstrations are Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Salem Museum and Historical Society.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.