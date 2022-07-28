Docudrama highlights “Big Bang of Country Music”

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Bristol’s role as the Birthplace of Country Music will receive national exposure this weekend. The community is celebrating.

Recording sessions in August 1927 are known as “the Big Bang of Country Music.”

The docudrama ‘Born in Bristol’ will have its broadcast premiere on the Circle Network Saturday night.

It features interviews with Dolly Parton, Eric Church and other well-known artists.

Leah Ross is Executive Director of Advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music.

“It was the first commercial recordings of the Carter Family, which is known as the first family of country music.” Ross told WDBJ7 in an interview. “And it’s also the first recordings of Jimmie Rodgers who was the father of country music, so I think it really shows how important they were.”

‘Born in Bristol’ airs on the Circle Network at 10 p.m. Saturday. The twin cities of Bristol are holding an outdoor watch party with a 1920s theme from 8 to 11.

