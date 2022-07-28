Hometown Local
First pair of rescued beagles go to foster home

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first of 64 rescued beagles left Angels of Assisi Thursday and went to a foster home.

A mom and her puppy are the first beagles to leave the animal care organization. The pair received checkups and vaccines before being picked up by their temporary family. Both will stay until the puppy is at least 8 weeks old and ready for adoption.

Jenny Roberts says she knew right away she wanted to help Angels of Assisi rescue the beagles.

“I mean, they’re puppies,” said Roberts. “So, I am excited to meet the mom, too, because who knows what’s she’s gone through. And to just give them all new changes that they weren’t going to have otherwise.”

Angels of Assisi is still looking for foster families to take moms and puppies. If you are interested in fostering the moms and their puppies until they are old enough to be adopted, contact the adoption coordinators at adoptions@angelsofassisi.org.

