Man arrested as suspect in Campbell County murder

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspicious death in Campbell County has been upgraded to a homicide and a Rustburg man is in custody as a suspect.

Matthew McNeil, 54, is charged so far with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies doing a welfare check July 27 on Magaron Lane found the homeowner, 57-year-old David Malcom Little, dead.

McNeil was taken into custody early July 28 and is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center on no bond.

The Campbell County Investigation Division is working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, saying additional and upgraded charges connected to this investigation are anticipated.

