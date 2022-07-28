Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Man arrested as suspect in Campbell County murder

Matthew McNeil mugshot
Matthew McNeil mugshot(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspicious death in Campbell County has been upgraded to a homicide and a Rustburg man is in custody as a suspect.

Matthew McNeil, 54, is charged so far with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies doing a welfare check July 27 on Magaron Lane found the homeowner, 57-year-old David Malcom Little, dead.

McNeil was taken into custody early July 28 and is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center on no bond.

The Campbell County Investigation Division is working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, saying additional and upgraded charges connected to this investigation are anticipated.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Jeopardy!” announces permanent host decision
File photo of police lights.
Pedestrian killed in Roanoke County crash
More than half of the counties are seeing high transmission of cases
All of southwest Virginia in ‘high’ or ‘medium’ transmission level of COVID-19
Virginia flags lowered Thursday in honor of late senator
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Murder Investigation Underway in Danville
Murder Investigation Underway in Danville
First of Rescued Beagles Head to Foster Care
First of Rescued Beagles Head to Foster Care
Roanoke House Sales Slowing
Roanoke House Sales Slowing
Pulaski County Prepping for Back-to-School
Pulaski County Prepping for Back-to-School
Virginia Cavaliers Preview Season
Virginia Cavaliers Preview Season