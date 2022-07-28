More showers and storms are expected

Unsettled weather continues

Flash flood potential thanks to heavy downpours

Stay weather aware during your travels

FLOOD WATCH

A Flood Watch remains active for the counties in green until 8AM Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain can be expected.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK

Showers and storms are off towards our west and will work in mainly for areas west of I-81 into early Thursday morning. You may hear some rumbles of thunder, see some lightning and have some heavy downpours while you’re trying to snooze. Throughout tomorrow and Friday it will be about the same set up as Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms come and go at times with heavy downpours being the main concern. Localized flooding and also some strong damaging wind gusts aren’t off the table for both Thursday and Friday.

Main concern for Thursday will be isolated flooding. (WDBJ7)

Our biggest concern with this setup is training, or repeated rainfall which hits the same areas with torrential downpours which may drop a quick 1-2 inches per hour. Use extra caution when driving and for areas near rivers/creeks/and streams.

WEEKEND UPDATE

Another front arrives later Friday and into the first part of Saturday and pushes to the south. Looks like now we will see a few showers and storms for the start of the weekend, but a few places will get away with a dry start. Areas south and along highway 460 have the better chance to see some rain/storms at the moment. We will continue to watch where the front develops.

A few storms are expected Saturday with more numerous storms on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

Better coverage of showers and storms is expected to close out the weekend. So trying to plan some outdoor activities for the weekend? The drier of the two days is Saturday, but we aren’t completely dry as storms will be possible. Continue to monitor the forecast and keep an eye to the sky! Temperatures will be a little cooler throughout the weekend with highs anywhere into the 70s and low-mid 80s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

