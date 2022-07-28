Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

More showers and storms are expected

Isolated flooding is the main concern the next several days
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Unsettled weather continues
  • Flash flood potential thanks to heavy downpours
  • Stay weather aware during your travels

FLOOD WATCH

A Flood Watch remains active for the counties in green until 8AM Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain can be expected.

Flood Watch remains active until 8AM Thursday.
Flood Watch remains active until 8AM Thursday.(WDBJ7)

REST OF THE WORK WEEK

Showers and storms are off towards our west and will work in mainly for areas west of I-81 into early Thursday morning. You may hear some rumbles of thunder, see some lightning and have some heavy downpours while you’re trying to snooze. Throughout tomorrow and Friday it will be about the same set up as Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms come and go at times with heavy downpours being the main concern. Localized flooding and also some strong damaging wind gusts aren’t off the table for both Thursday and Friday.

Main concern for Thursday will be isolated flooding.
Main concern for Thursday will be isolated flooding.(WDBJ7)

Our biggest concern with this setup is training, or repeated rainfall which hits the same areas with torrential downpours which may drop a quick 1-2 inches per hour. Use extra caution when driving and for areas near rivers/creeks/and streams.

WEEKEND UPDATE

Another front arrives later Friday and into the first part of Saturday and pushes to the south. Looks like now we will see a few showers and storms for the start of the weekend, but a few places will get away with a dry start. Areas south and along highway 460 have the better chance to see some rain/storms at the moment. We will continue to watch where the front develops.

A few storms are expected Saturday with more numerous storms on Sunday.
A few storms are expected Saturday with more numerous storms on Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

Better coverage of showers and storms is expected to close out the weekend. So trying to plan some outdoor activities for the weekend? The drier of the two days is Saturday, but we aren’t completely dry as storms will be possible. Continue to monitor the forecast and keep an eye to the sky! Temperatures will be a little cooler throughout the weekend with highs anywhere into the 70s and low-mid 80s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Jeopardy!” announces permanent host decision
More than half of the counties are seeing high transmission of cases
All of southwest Virginia in ‘high’ or ‘medium’ transmission level of COVID-19
Floydfest
Floydfest returns to Southwest Virginia
Drivers shoot at each other in Lynchburg roundabout
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

Latest News

Flood Watch remains active until 8AM Thursday.
Another round of showers and storms sets up for Thursday
Flooding remains the main concern with Thursday's rain/storms.
July 27: Few showers/storms move in overnight; more rain in store Thursday
Wednesday Midday Update
Tuesday Midday Update