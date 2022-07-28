Hometown Local
Name released of woman found shot to death in park

Body found at Jackson Park in Roanoke Friday morning.
Body found at Jackson Park in Roanoke Friday morning.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a woman found shot to death in Belmont Park.

Leeann Amber Haun, 37 of Roanoke, was found in the park early Friday morning.

No one has been arrested and police are still looking into the circumstances of the death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

