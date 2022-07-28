Hometown Local
A new farm brewery in Roanoke County is trying to bring the outdoors inside

The Shore family started brewing beer over 30 years ago. Now, they’re sharing it with the local community.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Solstice Farm brewery held a grand opening in Catawba on July 21st.

Owner Anna Shore says the new brewery is trying to highlight the beauty of the mountains and share it with the community.

“30 years ago, in a quest to taste better beer,” said Anna.

The Shore family started brewing beer over 30 years ago. Now, they’re sharing it with the local community.

“More importantly we also knew that this part of Virginia isn’t well served,” added Anna. People shouldn’t have to go up over a mountain 45 minutes to an hour just to experience community in a space like this.”

Roanoke County Economic Development confirmed Solstice Farm Brewery is the only brewery in Roanoke County to open up since 2019. Brewer Ed Shore says they’re trying to capture the outdoors all in one place.

“The hiking trails new by, the cycling. We know this is a part of a big loop that people will cycle past here frequently,” said Ed. “Mountain biking in the area is really popular. So, we’ve kind of try to capture that. Again, just trying to give it that outdoor vibe.”

The beers are named after the recreation sites around the area. While enjoying the outdoors the new business could be a place to take a break.

“Those recreation activities partnered with you know ending a hike with a beer. Cycling here as a destination and turning around and then cycling home,” explained Anna. “They tend to partner really well.”

Multiple chairs are scattered through the property to give people the opportunity to enjoy the view.

“The view is to die for,” said Anna. “So, just coming and listening to a little music and sitting out and chilling and getting reacquainted with nature is a nice partnership as well.”

The farm brewery is open Thursday through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

