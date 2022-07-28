Officials advise Danville residents to keep cats inside to stop rabies spread

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Further action is being taken to stop the spread of rabies in Danville.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health district is advising anyone who lives near Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue to keep their cats inside for the next three weeks.

Animal control caught a rabid fox, but a group of feral cats near the Mount Cross Walmart was exposed.

The Danville Police Department and Animal Control are now placing traps in areas where feral cats may have been reported.

“We certainly want to make sure that people are not missing their cats, so it’s important during the next three weeks to keep cats inside if you live in a wide radius of Walmart,” Paulette Dean, executive director.

Any cats that are captured will be quarantined at the Danville Area Humane Society for 10 days. They want to urge you to give them a call if your cat is missing.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.