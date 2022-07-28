Hometown Local
One dead after shooting in Danville, no suspect identified

By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man died early Thursday morning from injuries sustained in a shooting Wednesday night, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police say they responded at around 10:50 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired at an apartment complex located at 1321 Piney Forest Rd.

Police found 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II in the parking lot of the apartment complex near the K and F buildings with multiple gunshot wounds. Richardson was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they haven’t identified any suspects.

Police are asking anyone who saw the shooting or anyone that might have information on the incident to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510. Police are also asking Residents of the Woodside Village Apartments and surrounding areas who might have surveillance cameras to call the police department.

