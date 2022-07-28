Hometown Local
Pedestrian killed in Roanoke County crash

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Roanoke County Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Police say the crash occurred at around 9:13 p.m., in the 2400 block of Catawba Valley Dr.

66-year-old Lois Jean Lester, of Salem, was crossing Catawba Valley Dr when she was hit by the driver of a Maza Protégé driving north. Lester was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police also said they don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Police say no charges are pending.

