Person dies after smoking while on oxygen

(WDBj7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person died Wednesday in Roanoke after smoking while using oxygen.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 10th block of 10 ½ St SW for reports of a person who appeared to have died from a fire-related injury. Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office and Roanoke Police Department have determined the fire started as a result of smoking while on oxygen.

There was no damage to the home itself, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Roanoke Fire-EMS is reminding people who are on oxygen not to smoke.

