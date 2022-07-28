Hometown Local
Pulaski County Public Schools looking to fill open positions

Pulaski County Public Schools
Pulaski County Public Schools(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Schools will head back to the classroom soon.

The school district still has some staffing holes to fill, including bus drivers, cafeteria workers and a few teaching positions.

Even with short staffing, the school district says it feels better heading into this school year compared to a year ago, when COVID-19 cases were surging.

“The first couple of weeks of last year were incredibly rough with trying to start with so many people having to be out for COVID and not been able to return for the start of the school year,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.

Pulaski County’s first day of school is August 11.

To see open jobs in PCPS click here.

