Roanoke Valley school districts team up for ‘Load the Bus’ supply drive

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools is teaming up with Roanoke City Public Schools, Salem City Public Schools, and Craig County Public Schools to make sure students have everything they need ahead of the school year.

School districts across the Roanoke Valley are collecting school supplies and donations for students in need now through Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend from August 5-7.

Roanoke County school leaders say every donation has the potential to help a student learn, even as many families continue to recover from the effects created by the pandemic.

“We know that every year there are thousands of students across the Roanoke Valley and beyond who for whatever reason, those families can’t afford the school supplies. And those are the tools that kids need to be successful and to be confident in the classroom. So when parents aren’t able to supply that we want to step in, because we know our teachers will do that,” said Chuck Lionberger the director of community relations of Roanoke County Public Schools. “Teachers every year spend just an incredible amount of money, providing supplies for students, but we want to be able to cover that.”

You can visit any of the Roanoke Valley Walmart stores (Bonsack, Clearbrook, Salem, and Valley View) to donate. Supplies will be collected at the registers and at bins in each store throughout the day.

What kind of supplies do they need?

Schools need backpacks, glue sticks, notebooks, 3-ring binders, crayons, colored pencils, notebook paper (college and wide-ruled), pens, pencils, highlighters, rulers, folders, scissors, and construction paper. We also need classroom items like tissues, hand sanitizer, printer paper, dry erase markers, and more.

“Each year, thousands of children across the Roanoke Valley begin school without the supplies they need to be successful,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Acting Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely. “Walmart is teaming up with area school systems to work together to provide the tools our children need in school. Every single donation will help a student learn and achieve, even as many families continue to recover from the effects created by the pandemic,” Dr. Nicely added.

