State of Emergency declared for southwest Virginia flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to assist with response and recovery efforts due to impacts from heavy rainfall and flooding in far southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team has been monitoring heavy rainfall and severe flash flooding events that began moving through the southwestern region of the commonwealth July 27, according to the governor’s office. “This event presents significant resource and operational challenges as the region has experienced several days of rainfall and storms with additional rainfall forecasted in the days ahead,” according to a statement. The effects of this weather system have already caused flash flooding and significant impacts to road and utilities in several localities.

The Commonwealth is assisting with ongoing response and recovery operations, including providing assets and supplies.

“Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” said Youngkin. “With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources possible to assist those affected. Our team will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed.”

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate the provision of resources with state and local partners. The action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.

