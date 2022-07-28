Hometown Local
United Way receives $10,000 donation for Buchanan County flood relief

By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - The United Way of Southwest Virginia has received a $10,000 donation to help with relief efforts for families affected by the flooding in Buchanan County two weeks ago.

The donation came from the Owens & Minor Foundation.

“At moments like this it’s especially important to us that we support the communities where we live and work,” commented Faith Cristol, president of the Owens & Minor Foundation. “Our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastating floods in Buchanan County. As a 140-year-old, Virginia-based company, we’re proud to support the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s relief efforts.”

Anyone interested in donating to the Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Fund can visit unitedwayswva.org, text the word GIVE to 276-200-2440, or contact Cristie Lester at 276.525.4071. Those interested in volunteering can also do so by clicking here.

