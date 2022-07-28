UVA offers new customized jerseys

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A spokesperson for the University of Virginia says student-athletes opting into a sporting apparel program will benefit financially.

“We’re excited to offer for the first time a program where UVA athletics fans can order customized jerseys with a student athlete’s last name and number. or with their own last name,” UVA Deputy Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said.

Fans can to to UVABookstores.com to order their custom jerseys.

