Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

UVA offers new customized jerseys

The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A spokesperson for the University of Virginia says student-athletes opting into a sporting apparel program will benefit financially.

“We’re excited to offer for the first time a program where UVA athletics fans can order customized jerseys with a student athlete’s last name and number. or with their own last name,” UVA Deputy Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said.

Fans can to to UVABookstores.com to order their custom jerseys.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

“Jeopardy!” announces permanent host decision
More than half of the counties are seeing high transmission of cases
All of southwest Virginia in ‘high’ or ‘medium’ transmission level of COVID-19
File photo of police lights.
Pedestrian killed in Roanoke County crash
Virginia flags lowered Thursday in honor of late senator
Floydfest
Floydfest returns to Southwest Virginia

Latest News

United Way.
United Way receives $10,000 donation for Buchanan County flood relief
Today's conditions
Full Forecast: Scattered Showers and Storms Continue; Isolated Flooding Possible
Washington Park Pool Party
Washington Park Pool Being Replaced
Police lights.
One dead after shooting in Danville
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 28, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 28, 2022