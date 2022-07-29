7@four previews Pure Pro Wrestling fundraiser in Roanoke
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pure Pro Wrestling is hosting PURE POWER this Saturday at the Countryside Sportsplex in Roanoke.
Watch the video to see Albert Carico, who stopped by 7@four to talk about the event, which is July 30 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Powerhouse 540 Hawks football team.
