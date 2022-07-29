Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four previews Pure Pro Wrestling fundraiser in Roanoke

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pure Pro Wrestling is hosting PURE POWER this Saturday at the Countryside Sportsplex in Roanoke.

Watch the video to see Albert Carico, who stopped by 7@four to talk about the event, which is July 30 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Powerhouse 540 Hawks football team.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Jeopardy!” announces permanent host decision
Body found at Jackson Park in Roanoke Friday morning.
Name released of woman found shot to death in park
File photo of police lights.
Pedestrian killed in Roanoke County crash
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Person dies after smoking while on oxygen

Latest News

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue let kids be firefighters for a day
Police Concerned About Use of Splat R Ball Guns
Police Concerned About Use of Splat R Ball Guns
Roanoke County Hosts Fire Camp
Roanoke County Hosts Fire Camp
More Section 8 Housing Headed to Danville
More Section 8 Housing Headed to Danville
AEP Working to Increase Power Reliability
AEP Working to Increase Power Reliability