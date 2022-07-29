Additional senior and low-income housing headed to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Redevelopment Housing Authority is partnering with Landmark Assets to build Seeland Valley Apartments for senior citizens.

This comes after winning a tax credit award from Virginia Housing to help with the development.

“I think the housing market is difficult in Danville for everyone, but especially senior citizens who are on a fixed income,” said Larissa Deedrich, executive director for the Danville Redevelopment Housing Authority.

The 52-unit apartment complex will be built beside the Housing Authority headquarters and rent will be income-based.

“We have plenty of market rate apartments in Danville,” added Deedrich. “However, seniors can’t necessarily afford that because they’re on a fixed income. So, instead of competing for what they pay for prescriptions, do they buy food, do they pay rent, their rent is based solely off of their income. So, that helps them be able to better budget what they pay.”

The units will be energy-efficient and fully accessible.

“We have a lot of seniors on our Section 8 program, and they’re struggling to find units that are handicapped-accessible,” said Deedrich. “All of these units at Seeland Valley will either be handicapped-accessible or adjustable.”

They say the apartments should be finished by the beginning of 2024.

The Danville Redevelopment Housing Authority is also partnering with Landmark Assets to turn what used to be Blairs Middle School into Southside Lofts.

“We have more people on the streets looking for homes,” explained Deedrich. “They just can’t find landlords that will rent to Section 8 tenants right now and mainly because there’s such a demand. There’s a huge demand for rental homes in Danville.”

The 55-unit family oriented apartment is said to be complete by the end of this year.

The Danville Redevelopment Housing Authority is also looking for Section 8 landlords.

