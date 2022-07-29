Hometown Local
Appalachian Power Company proposes systems to reduce power outages in Washington County

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Washington County could be getting new infrastructure that will help reduce power outages.

Appalachian Power is submitting a formal request for three battery energy storage systems Monday. Once these systems are installed, the company stated, Washington County will have less power outages.

A spokesperson for AEP explained having backup electricity during storms will help more customers keep the power on in Washington County.

“It’s more prone to power outages in this community because of the trees that are there and we have a lot of storms,” Teresa Hamilton Hall said. “The way this system works is it will kick on and be that backup source of power while our crews are making repairs along that circuit.”

The project is set to be completed by 2025. However, AEP said the energy storage systems could be in place before then.

