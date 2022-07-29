Big Lick Comic Con returns to the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention comic book lovers, superhero fans, and those who love to travel to far-off places! Big Lick Comic Con is back on August 6-7, and you don’t have to go that far for some adventure.

The event will be held at the Berglund Center.

The event has been held since 2013 by Big Lick Entertainment. Founder, owner, and Creative Director JD Sutphin says this year they are going even bigger than they have ever been.

“We’re actually using the entire Coliseum and the entire Special Event Center for the very first time. And the thing that I like about it the most, is that we’re adding all of these really cool, immersive fun activities at no additional cost,” said JD Sutphin.

A few guests include author Mark Waid, “Futurama” and “Ren & Stimpy’s” Billy West, plus Karyn Parson from the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which aired from 1990 to 1996.

Organizers say the event is all about coming together.

“I love the fact that my son is six-years-old, you know, learning to read and enjoying comics, which he loves bringing up ‘Return of the Jedi’ and Disney Plus,” said Sutphin. “When you’re sharing something like that, it’s magical. It really brings it together. There’s something like when you’re-- I don’t like watching movies as much at home because I want to be in the theater with everybody else, and we’re cheering along and that’s exactly what ComiCon.”

You can learn more about Big Lick Conic Con including ticket information, by visiting the event’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.