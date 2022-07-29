Danville Parks and Recreation asking for ornament designs for Light Show

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is asking residents for ornament designs for their Community Holiday Light Show.

Submissions are required to be Danville-related and feature the iconic “HOME” element in the design.

The winning design will be sold at the annual Community Holiday Light Show at Ballou Park.

They are asking residents for submissions to increase community involvement in Parks and Rec events.

“It’s one of the ways to leave your mark on the event and so many people take the ornaments home. We get stories all the time about how people collect the ornaments from the light show every year. What an honor it is to be on somebody’s tree and for it to be such a great memory for so many people in the community,” said Brittney Ham, communications specialist for Danville Parks and Recreation.

The deadline for submissions is August 12.

Submission and details for the design requirements can be found here.

