First look inside Virginia’s new General Assembly Building

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re getting our first look inside the new General Assembly Building nearing completion in Virginia’s Capitol Square.

This week, the Department of General Services released photographs that show some of the meeting rooms and other public spaces Virginians will use when they head to Richmond.

We spoke by phone with Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar.

“The people of Virginia should be proud of this,” Schaar told WDBJ7 Friday afternoon. “It’s going to be a very workable space, and afford more opportunities to take part in the legislative process. So I’m very excited about it.”

Construction is due to be completed late this fall. And lawmakers expect to occupy their new offices in time for the 2023 session of the General Assembly.

