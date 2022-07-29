Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

First look inside Virginia’s new General Assembly Building

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re getting our first look inside the new General Assembly Building nearing completion in Virginia’s Capitol Square.

This week, the Department of General Services released photographs that show some of the meeting rooms and other public spaces Virginians will use when they head to Richmond.

We spoke by phone with Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar.

“The people of Virginia should be proud of this,” Schaar told WDBJ7 Friday afternoon. “It’s going to be a very workable space, and afford more opportunities to take part in the legislative process. So I’m very excited about it.”

Construction is due to be completed late this fall. And lawmakers expect to occupy their new offices in time for the 2023 session of the General Assembly.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Jeopardy!” announces permanent host decision
Body found at Jackson Park in Roanoke Friday morning.
Name released of woman found shot to death in park
File photo of police lights.
Pedestrian killed in Roanoke County crash
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Person dies after smoking while on oxygen

Latest News

The statewide organization Preservation Virginia has chosen St. Andrew's Catholic Church as the...
St. Andrew’s Catholic Church to receive statewide preservation award
Active Shooter Training Held in Giles County
Active Shooter Training Held in Giles County
Former Cop Writes Letter to Judge After Riot Conviction
Former Cop Writes Letter to Judge After Riot Conviction
New General Assembly Building Nears Completion
New General Assembly Building Nears Completion