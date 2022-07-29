Garth Newel’s emerging artists set to perform this weekend

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - Young musicians from around the world are honing their craft in one of our hometowns this summer.

Bath County’s Garth Newel Music Center is home to the Emerging Artists program. The college-aged classical musicians on the cusp of their professional careers spend time in the mountains, bettering their skills.

Hailing from as far away as Austria and Serbia, they’re putting on performances over the next week for the community.

Isaac Melamed, cellist and Co-artistic Director, said concert goers will be able to feel the students’ passion for music.

“You can feel it you can hear it in their sound,” he explained. “You can tell they really enjoy playing with one another and playing chamber music. I think that all speaks, that will ask speak in the music they’re performing.”

The group will perform at the music center in Hot Springs this Sunday at 2 o’clock. They’re also planning a performance in Covington Monday night.

