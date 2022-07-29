Giles County Sheriff’s Office trains for active shooter situation

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office hopes it never has to use its active shooter training in real life, but it’s important there’s a plan and practice in place in case there’s a school shooting in Giles County.

“This is why you swore to do this,” said Randy Ferrell, Director of the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy. “This is why you put that badge on. The day may come you have to do this.

He led the July 29 active shooter training for the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

“They can’t stay outside while innocent people are dying, and they’ve got the equipment, they’ve got the training, they got the knowledge to do something about it,” he said.

These drills are aimed at preparing officers to face their worst nightmare, which is a reality that’s coming to life across the country more often.

“Our first priority is the safety of our school system,” Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons said. “We have a good working relationship with our school system, we want to keep it that way and we want to keep everybody in it safe.”

He says the drills can be made extremely realistic.

“I want to see them working together, communicating, and being able to enter a room and search the room quickly and rapidly and thoroughly and if there is a bad person in there, I want them to be able to detect he’s in there and see it,” Millirons said.

For all these first responders, this training can be the difference between life and death.

“Every one of these ladies and men out here, everyone puts their right hand up in the air took oath that they would protect and serve. they’re willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect innocents,” Ferrell said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.