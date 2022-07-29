Hometown Local
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “High School Musical: One Act Edition” hits the stage at Mill Mountain Theatre

The stage show based on the iconic Disney Channel movie runs July 28th through August 7th
The high-energy stage show echoes the plot and infectious music of the popular Disney movie
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s known as a a modern day Romeo & Juliet story set in a high school.

The Disney Channel movie, “High School Musical” became a pop culture phenomenon nearly 16 years ago.

Now the one-Act edition is rocking the stage at Mill Mountain Theatre.

“So, we’ve had to figure out some creative ways to make things happen in terms of scene changes, in terms of movie moments, where they go to a flashback or something like that,” says “HIgh School Musical: One Act Edition” director Victoria Buck.

She says 17 students are bringing “High School Musical” to life, and the plot closely follows that of the film.

Leah Bouldin is playing drama teacher Ms. Darbus.

“It’s interesting because she has this like loud personality. In the way she dresses, the way she acts, everything. She’s just very melodramatic, and I’m not that way. So, it’s been a bit of a challenge, but it’s so much fun,” says Bouldin.

Caroline Moledor is tackling the role of the very over-the-top Sharpay Evans.

“Similar to Leah, I don’t think I’m like Sharpay at all. She’s very like pink, curly, boys, shake your hips and silly things like that. But I’ve been having so much fun. It’s just a blast. I’m having fun stepping out of my comfort zone for this one,” says Moledor.

Bouldin agrees that getting lost in your character can also help you learn more about yourself.

“Honestly, becoming another character, because I feel like when you’re embodying different people, you see more of what you are and what you aren’t, like what I would and wouldn’t do,” says Bouldin.

Along with unforgettable characters, there is great music and staging.

Audiences are in for a good time.

“Expect a lot of fun. Expect a lot of heartfelt moments. A lot of upbeat vocal numbers. A lot of songs and dances. It’s just a wonderful show that’s about being who you are and finding your place in the world,” says Buck.

And as the song goes, “We’re all in this together.”

